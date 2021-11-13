Visit the Annual Voorhees Family Art Show Online and In Person November 19-21

The 24th Voorhees Family Art Show and Sale will be held in a hybrid format both in person and virtually this year. The arts legacy of the Voorhees family began with Edwin Voorhees, known for his watercolor seascapes of the North Carolina coastline, and Mildred Voorhees, known for her colorful, patterned watercolors and rich oil still lifes and landscapes. Edwin and Mildred hosted the first Voorhees Family Art Show in 1998 in Morehead City. “It was our father’s idea to start doing these shows to gather us in celebration of the diversity of artwork created by almost every family member,” says David, Edwin’s son. “Now we celebrate what he and our mother were able to achieve as artists and show how they fostered it in our lives.”

This year’s show will feature work by five members of the family as well as two guest artists. The work spans a variety of media including jewelry, pottery, watercolors and pastels. “Nature has been a key inspiration that we all share,” says David, who will be showing his wood-fired stoneware and porcelain pottery. “All of us have a deep intimacy with our materials of choice to respond to this shared love of nature in our own way.”

On Friday, November 19, the show will be available online only, and on Saturday, November 20, and Sunday, November 21, the show will be available online and also in person at the home and studio of Susan Vorhees in North Asheville from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. A virtual preview party will be held on Friday evening from 5:30—7 p.m. via Zoom. The online version of the show will include live streaming studio tours, artist interviews and demonstrations. There will also be a raffle benefitting Open Hearts Art Center.

The in-person show will be held at 55 Woodward Avenue. For more information or to attend the online show, visit VoorheesFamilyArt.com.