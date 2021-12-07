Visit the Handmade Holiday Sale at Grovewood Gallery December 10-12

Grovewood Gallery will host its annual Handmade Holiday Sale, an alternative to buying your winter gifts from big-box stores, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, December 10—12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. In addition to 10 percent off select merchandise in the store, visitors can enjoy artist demonstrations daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Demonstrating artists include Melissa Engler and Graeme Priddle, Lisa Gluckin, Deanna Lynch and Cheryl Mackey Smith. “I will have several framed wall pieces that are made with hand-formed ceramics that are kiln-fired and often pit-fired to add a smokey hue to the pieces,” says Smith. “My work comes from my intrigue with the most minute aspects of nature. I create the small, intricate ceramic pieces after exploring our mountains and trails. I like to develop the abstracted compositions to emulate the seed pods, leaves, rippling waters and other repetitions of nature.”

Lynch sells handwoven scarves at Grovewood Gallery and on Friday she will be demonstrating a new textile project she’s been working on: making cloth baskets from waste materials. “The event is an important opportunity for artists to connect with the public and sell their work,” Lynch says. “Customers don’t often get a chance to socialize with the artists who have work in the gallery outside these demonstration events. Grovewood does an excellent job of bringing artists and the community together to preserve and promote the livelihood of craftspeople in the area.”

Masks are required at this event. Grovewood Gallery is located in Grovewood Village at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. For more information, call 828.253.7651 or visit Grovewood.com.