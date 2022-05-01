Visit Twigs & Leaves During Art After Dark in May

Twigs & Leaves Gallery, in Waynesville, will present work by artists John Smith and Kristie MacGregor during Art After Dark on Friday, May 6, from 6–9 p.m. Art After Dark strolls happen downtown on first Fridays, with artists, galleries and businesses staying open during evening hours.

Landscape photographer John Smith draws inspiration from the mountains of Western North Carolina. “Above all, I am interested in having my photography seen as art, an interpretation of the scene as seen through the eyes of the photographer, just as the painted scene is seen through the eyes of the artist.”

Kristie MacGregor of Le Grande Jewelry creates hand-knotted nylon jewelry featuring pearls and gems. Her signature piece is a necklace that can be worn three ways: long, wrapped twice as a choker and wrapped four or five times as a bracelet.

During the evening, Twigs & Leaves will offer refreshments and live piano music by Forrest Ransburg. The gallery is home to the work of more than 120 regional artists in all mediums and styles.

Twigs & Leaves Gallery is located at 98 North Main Street in downtown Waynesville. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. To learn more, visit TwigsandLeaves.com.