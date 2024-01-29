Visit Woolworth’s February Sale for Discounted Art

Woolworth Walk will host the much beloved February Sale this month, with most of the gallery’s 170 artists participating. This will be the 11th annual sale, and last year more than 60 artists offered discounted work. “February can be a dreary winter month and having the February Sale pours more energy into the season,” says Erin Kellem, curating manager for Woolworth Walk. “For artists, winter in a tourist town can be a pinch financially, so enthusiastic bargain hunters are a welcome addition, and that’s exactly why it’s important to do as we support our local artists. “

More and more artists participate in this “studio clearing” sale each year, bringing items that they are cleaning out of their studios or even discontinuing. Some artists also offer “seconds,” which are pieces that don’t quite live up to the artist’s standards. Often, only the artist is aware of the imperfection. Visitors will find a variety of media and changing inventory through the end of February. “Artists will bring their discounted work throughout the month, so it’s great to check back a few times and see what’s new,” says Kellem.

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.