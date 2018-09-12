On Saturday, September 15, the Weaverville Business Association (WBA) will host the 12th annual Art in Autumn fine art and craft show on Main Street in downtown Weaverville. The event, which features more than 110 juried artists from across the Southeast, will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Julie Louise Merrill of JL Merrill Metalworks has participated in Art in Autumn for the past seven years. “I appreciate the show because it has a fabulous selection of artists,” she says. “It also has a wonderful crowd that attends this one-day event. It is important to the local community because it is educational and inspiring, as well as supportive of local artisans.”

This year’s judge is Michael Manes, director of Blue Spiral 1 in downtown Asheville. In addition to running the gallery, Manes serves as vice-chair for the Asheville Area Arts Council, helps to facilitate the Downtown Asheville Art District and partners with a number of Ashevillebased nonprofits such as American Craft Week and The Center for Craft. Artists will be juried to receive awards of $1,000 for best of show, $500 for second place and $300 for third, as well as four $50 honorable mentions. Art in Autumn will also feature musical performances throughout the day starting at 10:30 a.m.

The WBA is a group of 65 local businesses that work to promote community spirit in Weaverville. In addition to Art in Autumn, the WBA organizes Weaverville’s Candlelight Stroll and Music on Main. Blacksmith Thomas Wooten, who has participated in Art in Autumn for the past several years, says he chooses to apply to the show in part because it is so well-organized. “They know how to put on a very great show that is equally as good for the artists as the customers,” Wooten says. “Ever since the first year that I applied, and every year since, I feel honored to be accepted. There are some other events the same weekend in my region, but I would never give up the opportunity to display my art work in Weaverville.”

Parking is free at Weaverville Primary School and local church parking lots. For more information, go to visitweaverville.com or email info@visitweaverville.com.