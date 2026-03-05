An Artful Journey Brings Global Museum Exhibitions to Black Mountain Center for the Arts

For Western North Carolina art lovers who follow museum exhibitions in cities like New York and London but cannot always hop on a plane, An Artful Journey brings the global art world closer to home. Held at the Black Mountain Center for the Arts, the Friday morning lecture series features guided talks on international exhibitions led by art historian and curator Julianna Caro.

“It’s kind of like armchair travel through art,” says Caro, who brings a deep academic and curatorial background to the program. She earned B.A. and Ph.D. degrees in art history from Duke University and the University of Texas at Austin, and spent more than 20 years as a college art history professor and independent curator.

After moving to Asheville in 2011, she served as professor of art history and chair of the art department at Warren Wilson College before becoming Head of Learning and Engagement at the Asheville Art Museum. That experience informs her lectures.

“I usually start with the overall theme of the exhibition and what’s interesting and innovative about the approach to the artist or art movement as well as the design or layout of the art in the galleries,” says Caro. “Then, we often spend some time looking more carefully at individual artworks.”

In addition to the lecture, each program includes time for discussion and shared refreshments. “Food is another important part of the series,” says Caro. “Every program starts with coffee and pastries and time to visit. Those connections made between art and each other enhance the overall learning and social experience.”

The upcoming lecture on Friday, March 27, will focus on The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism, an exhibition organized by the Denver Art Museum. Caro will explore Pissarro’s approach to landscape and daily life, while looking at how the exhibition frames his role within Impressionism.

“My goal is always to inspire and to encourage connection,” says Caro. “When I was teaching undergraduates art history, there was always a secondary agenda of learning outcomes, attendance and grades. With An Artful Journey, it’s just about seeing, enjoying, connecting and relaxing.”

An Artful Journey is held one Friday a month from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Black Mountain Center for the Arts, 225 West State Street, Black Mountain. Tuition is $25 per lecture and includes refreshments. For registration and details, visit BlackMountainArts.org/events. More information about Caro’s work is available at TheArtisanTour.com.