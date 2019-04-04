Thirty-nine new artworks chosen by jurors Susan Leidy and James V. Langer for the 2019 ArtScape Banner Project are on display in downtown Hendersonville from April of this year until March 2020. The pieces, shown on outdoor banners on Main Street, Seventh Avenue and side streets, were selected from 171 submissions by local artists. A variety of media is represented including oil and acrylic paintings, sculpture, quilting, photography and woodwork. An additional banner chosen from applicants in the youth category is also displayed.

“This is our fourth year of the project,” says ArtScape Committee president Deborah Lynn Johnson. “The community looks forward to seeing work from new artists each year as well as from those they have grown to love and appreciate.”

An opening reception for the exhibit takes place Friday, April 5, from 5–7:30 p.m. at two downtown locations within easy walking distance of each other—Art MoB Studios & Marketplace, at 124 Fourth Avenue East, and Woodlands Gallery, at 419 North Main Street. Artists and sponsors of the new banners will attend at both locations and the original artwork depicted on the 2019 banners will be on sale. Live music, appetizers and drinks will be provided at both locations. Recently removed banners from the 2018 ArtScape Banner Project will be given to their sponsors during the reception. The event is free and open to all.

“The project is a great pairing of the arts and the community,” says Johnson. “Art displayed in our public spaces reflects and reveals our society, enhances meaning in our civic spaces and adds uniqueness to our area.”

For more information visit ArtScapeHVL.org, ArtScapeHendersonville on Facebook or email artscapenc@gmail.com.