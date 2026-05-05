Marshall Welcomes All for Return of Its Beloved Mermaid Parade and Festival June 6–7

After a hiatus during recovery and rebuilding after Hurricane Helene, the fun, friendly and colorful 18th Annual Mermaid Parade & Festival returns to downtown Marshall on Saturday and Sunday, June 6–7.

Festivities kick off Saturday at 12 p.m. Participants are encouraged to shop local for elements of their festive aquatic attire, and the thrift shop and nonprofit Beacon of Hope will sponsor a contest at 2 p.m. for the most creatively upcycled costume. The parade of mermaids, pirates and other water-dwelling friends begins at 5 p.m., followed by live music by Pleasure Chest at 6 p.m. on Jerry Plemmons Way. The vendor market will be held at various lots on Main Street from 12–5 p.m.

The market will feature makers, artists and growers. “Get excited to find hand-makes ranging from screen-printed goods to herbalists and medicine makers, to ethically sourced bug art and finer art like jewelry and paintings,” says Artie Perkins, the market’s organizer.

Festival events also happen on Sunday at Blannahassett Island with an ecology field day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a picnic from 12:30–4 p.m., and open studio tours at the Marshall High Studios from 1–4 p.m.

The parade is truly a homegrown happening. “One evening way back in the early ‘00s, a couple of locals showed up to a French Broad Friday event wearing mermaid costumes,” says Sky Walsh, director of the Downtown Marshall Association. “They had a blast and were joined by a few more mermaids, and even a few pirates, each year after that until the Mermaid Parade became its own official event.”

Mountain Valleys Resource Conservation and Development Council (MVRCDC) will host the family-friendly field day on Sunday which includes a plant walk focused on native species growing back after Helene and a river cane craft and discussion. “One of the projects we’re proudest of is leading the outdoor cleanup and bank restoration of historic Blannahassett Island,” says Sarah Noah, MVRCDC’s program coordinator. “The island plays an important role in the hearts and minds of residents here in Marshall. It is downtown Marshall’s essential outdoor gathering space, and it was heartbreaking to see mounds of trash and storm debris two stories high, trees uprooted and gouged-out riverbanks after the storm.”

MVRCDC worked with the Town, Jennings Environmental, Stone and Spade and other groups and volunteers to remove debris, grade banks and plant riparian areas.

Madison County residents are thankful for this year’s parade and festival and the progress that holding it signifies after the damage Helene brought to the area. “I have talked to so many people who have said they don’t feel like Marshall is truly ‘back’ until there is a Mermaid Parade, so we are very happy to have finally reached that milestone,” Walsh says. “Having the capacity to host such a big event in our town again is something we are very proud of—it demonstrates just how far we’ve come with our recovery. For locals, it’s nice to have reasons to celebrate again, and we are so thrilled to welcome visitors to our town again.”

Learn more at DowntownMarshallNC.com. For more about MVRCDC’s work, follow on Facebook or email contact@mountainvalleysrcd.org. Parking is available at Madison Early College High School, where a shuttle bus to downtown will run all day on Saturday. Carpooling is also encouraged.