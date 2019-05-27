A Burst of Summer at Art MoB Studios & Marketplace

Hendersonville’s Art MoB Studios & Marketplace presents A Burst of Summer: The Miniature Art Show, beginning Saturday, June 8, and running through Saturday, June 29. The show features 8” x 8” works in all mediums by current Art MoB artists.

The public will be invited to view the works on display throughout the exhibition and vote on a favorite artist for a “People’s Choice” award to be presented on the last day of the show. First place and honorable mention awards, decided by a panel of judges, will also be presented during a reception on June 8 from 5–7 p.m. The reception is open to the public and light refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

More than 30 pieces of art from about at least 15 artists will be on display. “Sometimes you need something for a smaller space, perhaps by your desk or for a shelf,” says painter and photographer Alice Greko. “This show is a perfect opportunity to see what the Art MoB artists will create when interpreting art on a smaller scale.”

Art MoB Studios & Marketplace is located at 124 4th Avenue East in Hendersonville. To learn more, visit ArtMobStudios.com.