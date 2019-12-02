The Asheville Area Arts Council (AAAC) hosts Through Our View We Find, a new exhibit from photographer and curator Elliot Kulwiec, beginning with an opening reception on Friday, December 6, from 5–8 p.m. (artist talk at 6:30 p.m.) and running through January 10. The exhibition uses film photography to showcase an alternative view of Asheville and its neighboring regions through the lens of the locals who reside there.

“I hope to bring to light the areas of our city that most people would not experience or might ignore, including the abandoned buildings and businesses, the less charted overlooks and trails, and the unique individuals that try to keep Asheville weird,” says Kulwiec.

The exhibit will also highlight the lost art of film and the artists who dedicate their time and money to the craft. Film enthusiasts cite the inability to immediately view their photographs as a factor that increases the creativity and attention given to their subjects. Proper image exposure is a skill they must master in order to convey great depth and emotional value.

“I wanted to feature film photography because of qualities such as the warmth in grain and color tones that it creates,” says Kulwiec. “I also feel that film evokes emotion that can be different from digital photography because there seems to be more intention behind the photographs when you’re limited to the number of frames on a roll.”

The exhibit showcases seven film photographers with works varying from landscapes of less traveled areas to candid street shots of downtown and surrounds. Exhibitors range from the very experienced to those who are relatively new to film photography but are extremely passionate about the art form.