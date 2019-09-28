Al Junek Featured at Art MoB’s Final 2019 Front Porch

Art MoB Studios & Marketplace will host the final installment of its Front Porch Series on Saturday, October 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The featured artist is Al Junek, who joined Art MoB this spring. “Al works with pastels, watercolors and pen and ink,” says Art MoB owner Michele Sparks. “Clients are always eager to find out how he came up with his approach to the foggy images in his paintings.”

Junek, who has a degree in engineering from Texas A&M University, had a long career in the chemical industry before pursuing his art full- time. He started painting in 1989, and received a formal art education at the Baton Rouge Fine Arts Academy. “The Front Porch event is an opportunity to connect with the general public in a personal way,” says Junek. “I enjoy discussing my techniques for creating art, whether watercolor, pastel or pencil. The Front Porch is a great setting for that.”

The Front Porch Series has been a success for Art MoB and the owners look forward to making it an annual tradition. “We have had so much fun visiting with everyone on our Front Porch this summer, talking with artists, watching them work and even playing with some techniques,” says Sparks. “It’s been incredible to see the interaction between the artists and the public.”