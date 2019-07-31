Annual Bring Us Your Best Welcomes All Artists

By Pamela Pyms

Approximately 100 artists will participate in Bring Us Your Best XVI, which will be held Monday, August 5, through Friday, August 16, with an awards reception opening the exhibition on Friday, August 2, from 5–7 p.m. Sponsored by the Arts Council of Henderson County (ACofHC), the show will be held in the Blue Ridge Conference Hall of the TEDC Building at Blue Ridge Community College in Flat Rock and is free and open to the public weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The annual juried show features the original work of a wide range of artists, from part-time hobbyists to full-time professionals. The categories for entry are two-dimensional and three-dimensional works, photography, and fine crafts, including wood, metal, fiber, mixed media, jewelry and wearable art. All artwork will be for sale.

“The event is really about being able to bring so many artists together with the public in one space,” says Patty Smyers, ACofHC managing director. “We believe the inclusive nature of the show builds community. The strength of the community is emphasized by individual artists who step up and give. It also bridges the gap between professional working artists and the artists who are new to creating work to show in a professional setting.”

Cash prizes totaling more than $3,000 are awarded, with first, second and third place awards in each category. Gallery visitors are encouraged to vote for the “People’s Choice” winner, who will receive a gift certificate from The Starving Artist after the exhibition. In addition, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Hendersonville will sponsor the One Planet, One World award to a work representing the oneness and interdependence of all life and the inherent worth and dignity of all beings. Artists participating in the exhibition will choose a winner of the Artists’ Choice Award, announced during the opening reception.

A new award for emerging artists, the Chrysalis Award, is being sponsored by fiber artist Karen-Eve Bayne and woodworker Peter Gollup who will choose three winners to receive a ribbon and a $100 award. “Chrysalis refers to the process of developing from a beginning artist and transforming into an accomplished artist, much like the definition of the word itself,” says Smyers. “It is being established in order to encourage and validate these new artists who might otherwise shy away.”

To learn more, visit ACofHC.org or call 828.693.8504. The Blue Ridge Conference Hall is located at 180 West Campus Drive in Flat Rock.