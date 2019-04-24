Art by the Tracks in Black Mountain

By Emma Castleberry

The Old Depot Association will host the 22nd annual Art by the Tracks on Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More than 50 juried artists and master crafters will sell their work along Sutton Avenue in downtown. All artist booth fees support the mission of the Old Depot Association, which raises more than $8,000 a year in grant money to donate toward art projects in public schools within the Swannanoa Valley.

“Having an art show is one way Black Mountain shows its support and celebration of the arts and artists alike,” says Katherine Owen of Clay Dreaming. “It’s a time for visitors and residents to interact with artists and experience the many ways creativity can be expressed. Art by the Tracks attracts visitors, who will discover local galleries and art organizations as well as all of the other awesome things Black Mountain offers.” Through Clay Dreaming, Owen creates and sells whimsical sgraffito sculptures, vases, platters and angels. Owen moved to the Black Mountain area last year with her fiancé Lee Miller. “We are thrilled to be here and to be connected with the arts and community of Black Mountain,” Owen says. “So, of course, we are happy to be included in this celebration of arts and community. Participating in Art by the Tracks gives us the opportunity to say, ‘Here we are! Thanks for making us welcome. Come see more of what we do!’”

Miller makes butterfly jewelry and light catchers using glass and solder work as well as hand-laid resin. “Being juried into this show gives me that warm fuzzy feeling that only seems to come from doing down-home, local shows,” he says. “Not only is it an outlet for local artists and craftspeople to present their work to others but it is also an event for visitors to come enjoy, shop, meet some folks and get a feel for the town of Black Mountain and the local area.”

Attendance is free and parking is abundant. For more information, please go online to the Old Depot’s website at OldDepot.org, or contact show coordinator Sarah Vekasi at craftshow@olddepot.org.