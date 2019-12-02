Artists @ Work Hold December Workshops

Artists @ Work Studio and Gallery, in Brevard, hosts two new workshops in December, each led by painter and Artists @ Work co-owner Cathryn Cooper. The first, Drawing With Graphite Powder and Pencil, is held on Tuesday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will focus on the misty WNC landscape while learning different drawing techniques using graphite powder, graphite pencils, blending tools and erasers. At the end of the day, they will take home a bag of supplies and a finished piece on Bristol board. The cost is $85, plus $10 for materials.

“For this workshop, it helps to have some background in drawing and painting,” says Cooper. “However, I’ve found that even those with no experience love being introduced to something new. I look to keep things simplified so no one feels overwhelmed.”

The second workshop, Leaf Ornaments/Bookmarks, takes place Tuesday, December 10, from 1–5 p.m. Participants will learn to work with acrylic paint on Arches watercolor paper using techniques Cooper perfected through years of making large mixed media collages. “In 1993, a collage I created was placed in the Arches paper mill in Epinal, France in celebration of the company’s 500-year anniversary,” says Cooper. “It was quite an honor and I still like to use their paper to this day.”

The cost for this workshop is $60, plus $10 for materials. Participants will leave with at least five paper leaf creations. No painting experience is needed.

Artists @ Work Studio and Gallery is located at 51 West Main Street, Brevard. To register for workshops, contact co-owner Lucy Clark at 828.577.2719 or lucyclarkpottery@gmail.com. To learn more, visit ArtistsWorkingBrevard.com.