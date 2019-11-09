Arts Council of Henderson County Honors Jennifer Mills

The Wrinkled Egg, in Flat Rock, will host Growth Through Generosity, an artist reception and exhibition of paintings by Jennifer Mills, on Thursday, November 14, from 5–6:30 p.m. Mills will show and discuss a new body of work made possible through the Betty Taylor Award, a grant funded by the Community Foundation of Henderson County and provided through the Arts Council of Henderson County.

“The event is named in gratitude of The Community Foundation and the Arts Council and all they do for local artists,” says Mills. “The grant allowed me to gain tremendous insight and confidence from workshops and one-on-one studies with some of the country’s finest artists, several of whom are right here in our backyard.”

Mills works in a vivid palette of oils and acrylics, with a loose style and subject matter ranging from landscapes and cityscapes to people and animals. Her technique involves splashes, splatters and multiple layers of paint, varnishes and glazes. She often strives to convey a sense of motion in her paintings, capturing the energy of a particular moment.

Since receiving the Taylor Award, Mills has earned Best of Show at the 2019 Greer Juried Exhibition and donated more than a dozen works for charities, goodwill efforts and local downtown development projects.

“Jennifer not only met the criteria for the Betty Taylor Award but exceeded it with her overwhelming passion to develop her skills as a painter and her strong desire to give back to her community,” says Arts Council of Henderson County managing director Patty Smyers.