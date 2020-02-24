ArtScape 2020: New Banners Raised in Hendersonville

Hendersonville will kick off ArtScape 2020 with a “Chocolate and Champagne” reception on Saturday, April 4, from 5–7 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Henderson County. “ArtScape, now in its fourth year, has become an exciting tradition in Hendersonville for locals and visitors alike,” says Diane Dean, chair of the ArtScape Banner Committee. “We find it creates a rich downtown culture, stimulates business, drives tourism and inspires young minds, especially those who might never attend an art show or visit an art gallery or museum.” This year’s ArtScape Banner project will feature 40 new juried artists, many of whom will be in attendance at the reception. The original artwork featured on the banners will be for sale and on display at the reception.

Started in 2017, ArtScape is a program of the Art League of Henderson County. Every 12 months, banners featuring images of original, local artwork are hung on lampposts throughout the downtown area. This year’s project had 98 applications, double that of last year’s. Juried by internationally known artist M.E. “Mike” Bailey, ArtScape 2020 includes the work of eight youth artists under 18 years old. “Donations from several individuals and organizations enabled young artists to apply at no charge,” says Dean.

Dean Patrick Wheless, a senior at East Henderson High School, is one of this year’s youth artists. A banner will display his collage self-portrait titled Idol of the Sun. Wheless has received four scholastic art awards and a congressional art award nomination, and his work has been displayed at the Asheville Art Museum and Tryon Fine Arts Center.

Each banner has a sponsor, an individual or business that receives the banner at the end of its public display. The Hendersonville Community Co-op is a veteran sponsor of the banners. “The Co-op is sponsoring ArtScape again this year as a part of our mission to support sustainable communities,” says Gretchen Schott, outreach coordinator for the Co-op. “Feeding the people foods that they can trust is what the Co-op does. And we recognize that while our bodies and our families require nutrition, so do our souls. Art speaks to the places in us, to our hearts and souls, and inspires our human appetites to keep going, keep showing up.”

The Boys and Girls Club of Henderson County is at 1304 Ashe Street in Hendersonville. For more information, visit ArtScapeHVL.org, email artscapenc@gmail.com or find ArtScapeHendersonville on Facebook.