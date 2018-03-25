ArtScape Brings New Banners to Hendersonville

Beginning late this month, downtown Hendersonville will, once again, become an outdoor gallery for 50 local artists whose work in painting, sculpture, pottery, jewelry making, fabric art and photography has been selected by an outside juror. The second annual ArtScape will create banners of selected artwork and place them along Hendersonville’s downtown streets and 7th Avenue Historic District. A reception, hosted concurrently by galleries Art MoB Studios & Marketplace and Art on 4th Gallery & Studio, will be held Friday, April 6, from 5–7:30 p.m. The public is invited to meet artists and sponsors of the event at both venues.

“The importance of the banners lies in what they represent,” says Constanza Knight, artist and ArtScape Hendersonville committee member. “The banners show that Henderson County values the arts.”

Artists represented will be at the opening receptions and will have their artwork for sale to the public. Appetizers, drinks and live music will be provided.

The ArtScape Hendersonville committee represents a collaboration among the Art League of Henderson County, the Arts Council of Henderson County and Downtown Hendersonville, Inc. Funding for the project was received from the Community Foundation of Henderson County and Henderson County Tourism Development Authority.

“The response from the public has been very enthusiastic,” Knight says. “Viewers, both residents and visitors, feel that the banners have added a sophistication to our community.”

Art MoB Studios & Marketplace is located at 124 4th Avenue East. Art on 4th Gallery & Studio is located at 125 4th Avenue West. To learn more, visit artscapehvl.org or ArtScapeHendersonville on Facebook.