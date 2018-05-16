Asheville Fine Art Show Comes to WNC Ag Center

Hot Works will host the 2nd annual Asheville Fine Art Show on Saturday, May 19, and Sunday, May 20, at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center in Fletcher. Patty Narozny established Hot Works in 2003 and the company has since built a reputation for organizing high-quality juried art shows across the country. “As Hot Works art shows are not in North Carolina, the Asheville Fine Art Show exposes Hot Works to artists in a different part of the country,” says Narozny. “Many of the artists participating in the Asheville Fine Art Show will be participating in a Hot Works show for the fi rst time.” All art is juried by professionals and all artwork is handmade by the artists in the show. A variety of price ranges and mediums will be available, including paintings, sculpture, glass, wood, clay, fiber, photography, jewelry and mixed media.

Integrated into the Asheville Fine Art Show is the Youth Art Competition, sponsored by Hot Works’ nonprofit arm, Institute for the Arts & Education. “This program is unique and one-of-a-kind within Hot Works art shows,” says Narozny. “As part of our commitment to bring art education into the community, all young artists ages fi ve to 13 are encouraged to create and enter original art that will be publicly displayed in the show the entire weekend. Students are exposed to the rules and entrepreneurship associated with doing art shows for a living.” The youth art will be juried by the same criteria as the professional art, with $250 in prizes awarded on Sunday.

The WNC Agricultural Center is located at 765 Boylston Highway in Fletcher. The Asheville Fine Art Show will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Visitors should enter through Gate 5. For more information, visit hotworks.org.