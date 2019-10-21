Asheville Fine Art Show Returns October 26-27

Hot Works’ 4th Asheville Fine Art Show (AFAS) takes place Saturday and Sunday, October 26 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. outdoors at Pack Square Park. The juried event features original handmade pieces by up to 140 artists working in a wide range of media.

“Visitors will see many artists who don’t typically participate in other NC or SC shows,” says AFAS executive producer Patty Narozny. “Hot Works’ focus is visual arts, and we do not mix buy-and-sell imports into our event.”

This year’s AFAS featured artist is John Wayne Jackson of Black Mountain. Using real leaves, Jackson sculpts forms from Omega Stone to create an organic canvas. He then paints and seals the pieces resulting in a contemporary fossil inspired by nature and sculpted in stone.

“You don’t see work like Jackson’s anywhere else,” says Narozny. “It’s original and compelling.”

Professional artists are awarded $1,500 in cash prizes. Sculptor Kue King will judge, providing a unique perspective on quality and originality and placing a strong emphasis on presentation, collection cohesion and overall display. An additional $250 is awarded to youth in grades K–8, or ages 5–13 as part of an integrated Youth Art Competition sponsored by the Institute for the Arts & Education.

“This one-of-a-kind program encourages students to enter their original work to be publicly displayed in the show,” says Narozny. “And it exposes them and their families to great artwork as well as to the rules and entrepreneurship of participating in art events.”

Want to Go? October 26-27, 1o a.m.–5 p.m. Pack Square Park

Free & Open to the Public HotWorks.org