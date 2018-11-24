Asheville Salt Cave Hosts Holiday Bazaar

On Wednesday, December 12, the Asheville Salt Cave will host a holiday bazaar and artist reception from 4–8 p.m. at its location in downtown Asheville. Guests can enjoy free mini-sessions in the salt cave as well as free chair massages. Asheville Fairy Hair will also be on site applying two free strands of hair glitter for each visitor and light refreshments will be provided. “This holiday season, we want to encourage families and friends and the community to share memorable experiences,” says Jodie Appel, owner of Asheville Salt Cave. “We have so much fun and enjoy offering this night for free for the community to enjoy.” The Salt Cave will offer a free session to those who purchase $150 of product in the Salt Apothecary, as well as additional store-wide discounts.

The art of Tank-A Gabriliants will adorn the walls of the salt cave through January, and the artist will be present to discuss her art at the bazaar. “I think the Salt Cave is the perfect place to show my healing sculpture, ‘Beacon Light from Eternity to Infinity,’ which features real healing crystals and clusters,” Gabriliants says. “It is actually a healing art-device, which conducts the healing energy through various types of crystal. You actually can feel this energy moving between you and this art- device.” Gabriliants will also have small digital copies of her metaphysical oil paintings on display and available for sale.

Dream catchers made by Jessica Defibaugh of Sky Mountain Maker will also be on display.

The Asheville Salt Cave is located at 12 Eagle Street. For more information, visit AshevilleSaltCave.com.