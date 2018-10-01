Black Mountain’s Art by the Tracks

The Old Depot Association will host the 21st Annual Art by the Tracks juried art show on Saturday, October 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 50 artists and craftspeople will be set up along Sutton Avenue in downtown Black Mountain, selling a variety of handmade items including paintings, photography, jewelry, pottery, woodwork, folk art and handmade soap. “Art by the Tracks showcases our beautiful mountains and talented local artists in a wonderful, smaller venue and brings business to the local establishments of Black Mountain,” says Kelli Perry of Wintersun Jewelry.

Booth fees paid by the artists featured in Art by the Tracks go to support the mission of the Old Depot Association, which donates more than $8,000 annually in grants for art projects in Swannanoa Valley public schools. “I do a lot of art shows and many of them are promoted by organizations for their own profit,” says Stacy Redmon of Red Rock Photography, who travels all over the Southeast for art shows. “It is nice to be part of a show that gives back and helps grow the next generation of artists.” Some of this year’s grant money went to support a production of Nunsense by the Owen High School drama department, a literary field trip and memory box project for a third-grade class at Black Mountain Primary and an African drumming and dance program at ArtSpace Charter School.

Attendance is free and parking is abundant. For more information, visit OldDepot.org or email show coordinator Sarah Vekasi at craftshow@olddepot.org.