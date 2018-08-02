Caldwell Arts Council: Art and Music in Lenoir

The Caldwell Arts Council (CAC) announces two events beginning in August. The first, Collaborative Empiricism, is an exhibit featuring the work of East Carolina University art professors Hanna Jubran (sculpture), Matthew Egan (printmaking), Robin Haller (textile design), Jodi Hollnagel- Jubran (sculpture) and Heather Muise (printmaking). The show begins with an opening reception on Friday, August 3, from 5–7 p.m. and runs through September 29 at CAC, in Lenoir.

“Hanna Jubran has participated in our annual Sculpture Celebration for several years,” says CAC administrative assistant Cathy McCoy. “He and the other four artists have developed a large body of work for this exhibit over the past three years.”

The 14th Annual Happy Valley Fiddlers Convention will take place in Lenoir from Friday, August 31, through Sunday, September 2. In addition to concerts by some of the region’s best performers, the event features music competitions, fiddle, guitar, banjo and Cajun workshops, gospel singing, instrument-making demonstrations, children’s activities, cake walks and dances. Performing artists include The Kruger Brothers, Laura Boosinger and Josh Goforth, The Harris Brothers and Strictly Clean & Decent.

“I love everything about the festival,” says Strictly Clean & Decent band member Patrick Crouch. “I love the size, the impromptu jams, the fact that people will ask you to come onstage and play a song or two based on your friendship and mutual love of music. There are always magical moments that occur.”

Any profits from the convention benefit the Junior Appalachian Musicians.

Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Avenue, Lenoir. Hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Happy Valley Fiddlers Convention is located at 3590 NC-268, Lenoir. Tickets are available for single days or a weekend pass. Learn more at caldwellarts.com and happyvalleyfiddlers.org.