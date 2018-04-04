CNPA-AVL Hosts Mike Matthews

Professional photographer Mike Matthews will present Photographing Our Beautiful Small World on Sunday, April 8, at the monthly meeting of Carolinas’ Nature Photographers Association– Asheville Region (CNPA-AVL). The presentation, which focuses on macro photography, begins at 6 p.m. in Room 206 at UNCA’s Reuter Center. It is free and open to the public.

“Mike’s photographs of frogs, reptiles and birds are stunning,” says CNPA-AVL co-chair Susanna Euston. “This should be an informative and inspirational evening as he shares his images and techniques.”

The presentation will cover many aspects of macro photography, including lens choices, the use of flash, indoor versus outdoor settings and capturing tack-sharp images without a tripod. “During many of my lectures and workshops, I hear from participants who tell me that they have won numerous blue ribbons and other achievements using the techniques that I have taught them,” says Matthews. “I love to share information and there are no hidden secrets with me on how to obtain these types of results.”

Matthews developed a passion for photography more than 40 years ago and has been shooting professionally for the past 15 years. His award-winning images have appeared in numerous publications, including Birds and Blooms and Kentucky Home and Garden. He has been a featured speaker and workshop leader at camera clubs throughout the Southeast and he leads frog and reptile workshops across the country.

UNCA’s Reuter Center is located at 1 Campus View Road, Asheville. Please RSVP at coordinator@cnpa-asheville.org. For more information about Mike Matthews, visit mikematthewsphotography.com. To learn more about CNPA-AVL, visit cnpa-asheville.org.