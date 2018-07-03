Contemplative Art in an Age of Distraction at AAAC

The Asheville Area Arts Council (AAAC) is excited to announce Contemplative Art in an Age of Distraction, running through Friday, July 27, at the AAAC’s Thom Robinson and Ray Griffin Event and Exhibition Hall. An opening reception and artist talk will take place Friday, July 6, from 5–8 p.m. The show, curated by local photographer Susanna Euston, consists of large fi ne art photographs paired with threedimensional works to create a unified whole, or artistic gestalt.

“My vision was to create a thoughtful and peaceful exhibit of photographs, mostly black and white or monotone, paired with graceful, three-dimensional works that would complement and add dashes of color,” says Euston.

Participating photographers Matthew Kraus, Bonnie Cooper, Rick Daley and Euston are joined by ceramicist Steven Forbes-deSoule, Ikebana artist Lynn Forbes, glassmaker Rob Levin and fiber artist Paige Houghton. The photographs and three-dimensional pieces selected invite viewers to linger and explore, resulting in a contemplative atmosphere designed to transport the viewer from today’s turmoil to a place of peace. Seating will be available, allowing viewers to sit and meditate on the scenes before them.

“Susanna has been very mindful and purposeful in curating this exhibit,” says AAAC program director Mamie Fain. “It is important to her to create a calm, meditative environment for viewers.”

The Thom Robinson and Ray Griffin Event and Exhibition Hall is located in the Refinery Creator Space at 207 Coxe Avenue, Asheville. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at ashevillearts.com.