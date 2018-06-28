The Southern Highland Craft Guild (SHCG) will host the Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands from Friday, July 20, to Sunday, July 22, at the U.S. Cellular Center. The long-standing fair features more than 150 booths with the work of juried members of the Southern Highland Craft Guild. Woodworker Steve Noggle, the featured artist for this year’s fair, will be present with his woodturned bowls, which he spins from wet, green wood. “I love being able to cut a chunk out of the log in the morning with the chainsaw, bring it into the shop, mount it on my lathe and turn a bowl or vessel by the afternoon,” he says. Noggle has recently developed a fascination with eucalyptus burls in his woodwork. “The eucalyptus burls are of particular interest to me because of their characteristic ‘gum’ pockets that create spectacular patterns in the wood,” he says.

Other artists will be demonstrating their craft processes at the fair, including potter Bill Lee throwing vessels and other forms on the wheel; Cindi Lemkau showing embroidery and appliqué on heirloom boxes; and Carla and Greg Filippelli weaving colorful, large-scale basketry. The Filippellis have been basket makers and weavers since the early 1980s and Guild members since 1983. “We delight in creating fluid, organic shapes that reflect our love of the natural world,” says Carla Filippelli. “We are really looking forward to creating a big splash of color while we demonstrate the mysterious and fluid weaving technique known as random weave, that has become our signature look for two decades.”

The U.S. Cellular Center is located at 87 Haywood Street. For more information or to purchase tickets to the Craft Fair, visit craftguild.org or call 828.298.7928.