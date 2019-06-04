Cultivating Collections at WCU Fine Art Museum

A new exhibition highlighting growth areas in the Western Carolina University (WCU) Fine Art Museum collection will run from Tuesday, June 4, through July 26. Cultivating Collections focuses on three strengths of the museum’s existing collection—photography, artist books, and contemporary Native American art—that the curatorial team expects to grow over the next five to ten years.

The photography portion of the exhibition was created by students as part of their exhibition practicum course at the university. Students selected works from regional and national photographers and completed interviews with the artists in order to evaluate the existing collection’s strengths and potential opportunities for expansion.

One of the artists whose work will be featured in Cultivating Collections: Photography is Fran Forman. A student contacted Forman several months ago to discuss her 2005 image Parachutist Descending. “He was curious about the image and asked if I would be willing to talk with him,” she says. “Of course, I love talking about image-making and I particularly love talking with students, as I’m a teacher myself and a perpetual student.” Other photographers who will be featured in the exhibition include Ed Ruscha, Pinky Bass, Susan Harbage Page, Drew Cameron, John Dickson, David Packer, Susan Alta Martin, Ken Abbott, Herman Goustin, Alice Sebrell, Cathryn Griffin and Ian Ward. A reception will be held at the museum on July 25 from 5–7 p.m.

The WCU Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center is located at 199 Centennial Drive in Cullowhee. For information, call 828227ARTS or visit BardoArtsCenter.wcu.edu.