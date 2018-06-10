Dillsboro’s Front Street Arts & Crafts Show

More than 40 vendors will gather along Dillsboro’s Front Street on Saturday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to participate in the Front Street Arts & Crafts Show. Visitors can choose from a wide array of items, including pottery, glass, candles, jewelry, needle crafts, birdhouses, soaps, gourds, photography, metal art, fiber art and visual arts like oil paintings, pen and ink drawings and pastel prints. Doreyl Ammons Cain, who will be at the festival with her nature paintings and prints, says the festival provides an important economic stimulus for the multitude of artists who reside in Dillsboro. “The festival raises the spirits of everyone who attends,” she says. “The local and regional community benefits both economically and through an elevated sense of place. Visitors walk away with art treasures and great memories of this small railroad town.”

Potter and sculptor Cory Plott will also attend the show with his rooster jugs, iced tea dispensers and vases. Plott says part of the reason he chooses to exhibit at Front Street is because of the overall quality of the art displayed in the show. “Each vendor has a distinct approach to different mediums, which offers a colorful flavor of highly skilled artists,” he says. “Between the variety, quality and friendly atmosphere, the Front Street Arts & Crafts Show is sure to have something for every one.”

The festival will also feature an entertainment stage at the end of Church Street with four local acts throughout the day. The J. Creek Cloggers, a dance team from Waynesville, will kick off the festivities at 11 a.m. with traditional clogging, buck-dancing, flat-footing, square dance and broom dancing. They will be followed by acoustic duo Twelfth Fret at noon, the Maggie Valley Band at 1 p.m. and American Idol contestant Alma Russ at 2 p.m.

For more information, email event planner Brenda Anders at brendaanders@frontier.com