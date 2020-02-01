Exhibit of McDowell Co. Youth Artists Planned

Friends of the Mountain Gateway Museum (FOTMGM) and the Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League (A3L) in Old Fort are again cosponsoring an art contest and inviting high school-age youths in McDowell County to participate for the chance to win cash prizes and award ribbons. The theme for this year’s contest is Emerging Artists of McDowell County.

“Every youth art contest gives students a chance to have established artists critique their work and offer feedback about what they could do better,” says Mountain Gateway Museum director RoAnn Bishop. “I also think each contest gives students a bit more confidence and motivation to continue honing their skills and trying new things.” The contest is open to McDowell County students in grades 9–12 or the equivalent, including home schools, private schools and McDowell Early College. All entries will be exhibited from Saturday, February 8, through March 2, at the Arrowhead Gallery & Studios in Old Fort.

“It’s exciting to see the results of the tremendous talent and hard work of the young artists in our local community,” says contest judge Mathilda Potter, who is also director of the Ceramics Department at Arrowhead Gallery and Studios and owner of FireFly Arts. “I hope to see all the friends and families of our fledgling artists come out to show their pride, love and support.”

Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded to two-dimensional and three-dimensional works in a wide variety of media. Winners will be announced at an awards reception taking place from 2–3 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Arrowhead Gallery & Studios.

“The awards ceremony is a great time to enjoy our casual, friendly and funky space filled with unique works by each student, and to have fun with some good art, good neighbors and good snacks,” says Potter.

All artwork and completed entry forms should be dropped off at Arrowhead Gallery & Studios, 78-C South Catawba Avenue, Old Fort, by 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 5. No late entries will be accepted unless prior arrangements have been made.

Contest entry form and rules are online at mgmnc.org; ArrowheadArt.org (under exhibits tab); and at mhs.mcdowell.k12.nc.us. For more information, contact RoAnn Bishop at 828.668.9259 or roann.bishop@ncdcr.gov, or Helen Sullivan or Liz Meyer at A3L at 828.668.1100 or A3L@arrowheadart.org.