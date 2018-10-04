Final Month of Summer of Glass

October offers one last opportunity to view Chihuly at Biltmore and Chihuly Nights at Biltmore, a large-scale glass installation at the estate that has been on view since May. This exhibition will end on Sunday, October 7. As the Chihuly sculptures are broken down and packed up, the region-wide Summer of Glass celebration also wraps up with several fi nal events and exhibitions throughout the area.

On Friday, October 5, from 5–8 p.m., Lexington Glassworks will host its monthly event in conjunction with the Downtown Asheville Arts District’s First Fridays. The event will feature live bluegrass music, local craft beer and, of course, glassblowing demonstrations by the studio’s talented artists. Some of the Second Saturday celebrations throughout the community on October 13 will also highlight glass art. The North Carolina Glass Center will be open with live demonstrations and Eco-Depot Marketplace in the River Arts District will have a demonstration of glass-like fiber art.

On Friday, October 12, at noon, the Asheville Art Museum will host Art Break: Red Hot in the Blue Ridge. This free, informal gallery talk will feature glass artists William, Katherine and Alex Bernstein, a family of glass artists who have work on display in Red Hot in the Blue Ridge, the museum’s ongoing exhibit of glasswork from their collection. Red Hot in the Blue Ridge is on display until Sunday, October 14.

Art Connections Tours with Sherry Masters will host a fi nal tour date while Chihuly’s sculptures are still on view. On Friday, October 5, the full-day tour will take visitors to Bakersville to visit the studios of Judson Guerard, Scott Summerfield, John Geci and Carl Powell. The tour starts at 9:30 a.m. and the ticket price includes lunch and transportation.

For more information or to reserve your spot, visit ArtConnectionsNC.com. For more information about the Summer of Glass, visit SummerOfGlass.com.