Glass & Metal Day at the Folk Art Center is April 4

The Southern Highland Craft Guild will host its fifth annual Glass & Metal Day on Saturday, April 4. One of five annual educational events held by the Guild at the Folk Art Center, Glass & Metal Day features demonstrations by Guild members working with glass and metal using a variety of techniques. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can observe live blacksmithing, glass blowing, piercing and annealing metals, knife making, bezeling, repoussé, soldering stained glass and forging. A complete list of artists participating in Glass & Metal Day can be found on the Guild’s Facebook Events page. Admission to the event is free.

Ruthie Cohen, a jeweler and jewelry teacher, will be demonstrating some of the techniques that she uses to create her wearable art. “We utilize both ancient and contemporary tools to design and construct jewelry,” she says. “It is always a blast to see the eyes light up when the visitor appreciates both the skillsets used and the objects created.” Cohen will even bring along a miniature pulse arc tag welder, a tool that makes it possible to create jewelry from scratch without a torch. Television monitors will be set up to allow visitors to view the process safely.

“This event gives the public the opportunity to witness and appreciate the various processes needed to create beautiful objects that can be worn on the body or displayed in the home,” says Cohen. “Visitors get to connect with the creator of the object as well as understand what goes into the creation. That connection can lead to more conversations between the artist and the community.”

The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in east Asheville. For more information visit CraftGuild.org/events or call 828.298.7928.