Grace Carol Bomer’s artwork is informed by her faith and what she describes as a “desire to fathom God’s grace that surrounds us.” Even as a child in Canada, Bomer knew she wanted to be an artist. “I didn’t really begin pursuing art as a career until I was in my early 30s, when my husband became ill. We quit teaching and moved to the US—a fine time to start a new career and help support my family.”

Bomer describes her journey with art from that point on as a practice grounded in faith and miracles. Years later, her paintings still focus on “concepts of eternal significance,” she says.

“My goal is to paint about the relevant story and the God who holds all reality together. My works are about themes of pilgrimage, love, and sacrifice, and the mystery and the Incarnation of Christ.”

Grace Carol Bomer paints and teaches in her mediums of oil, cold wax and gold leaf at #6 Warehouse Studios in the River Arts District. Find examples of her work at gracecarolbomer.com, and read her philosophy on her blog at gracebomer.wordpress.com.