GreenWorks Environmental Excellence Awards and Trashion Show

Asheville GreenWorks will host the annual Environmental Excellence Awards and Trashion Show on Saturday, April 27, at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Asheville-Biltmore. Featuring more than a dozen local designers, the Trashion Show will highlight wearable fashion made from landfill-bound items. This year’s theme is plastic. “I’m a huge proponent of non-traditional material fashion and I’m especially honored to support Asheville GreenWorks,” says Betsy Puckett, a returning designer. “This year I’m focusing on materials that you typically see thrown by the side of the road and things I’ve seen pulled from the river, such as chicken wire, tarps, bottlecaps and electrical cords.”

During the event, the Asheville Contemporary Dance Theatre will perform selections from their production “Death By Plastic.” Local marketing company Gigantic! is sponsoring the creation of the set design, which will be made entirely of recyclable plastic material. Guest speaker Crystal Dreisbach, founder of Don’t Waste Durham, will present on her Green To Go initiative to reduce plastic waste materials in restaurants.

Dawn Chavez, executive director of GreenWorks, says that every year this annual celebration is different. “Everything we’ve seen so far has been just incredible and will contribute to a completely unique event vibe,” she says. “This goes for both the designers and the Environmental Excellence Award winners. There are so many people out doing good work in our community, but no one’s doing the same thing. Our honorees are selected because their work sets them apart, which adds another layer of distinctiveness each year.”

The DoubleTree by Hilton Asheville-Biltmore is located at 115 Hendersonville Road in Asheville. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased at AshevilleGreenWorks.org/Trashion. All proceeds go to support GreenWorks’ plastic waste reduction programs. Organizations wishing to sponsor the event can contact Megan Travi at 828.254.1776 or megan@ashevillegreenworks.org.