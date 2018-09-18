Henderson County artists will welcome visitors into their studios on Saturday and Sunday, September 22 and 23, for the eighth annual Henderson County Open Studio Tour. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, art enthusiasts can enjoy a mountain drive as they seek out painting, sculpture, pottery, jewelry, fiber and metal arts, woodworking and glass from more than 50 artists at 36 different locations. “It is fun for folks to drive around the mountains and see where people live and work in their studios since many are not visible from the road,” says Doug Gelbert, director of the tours. “It is a great way to connect artists and art enthusiasts and a way for artists to build lasting relationships with patrons.” All proceeds from the tour go directly to the artists.

The weekend kicks off with a free Open Studio Tour Preview Party on Thursday, September 20, as part of the Rhythm & Brews celebration on Main Street in downtown Hendersonville. The event starts at 5 p.m. with music from funk-rock band Backup Planet and an art raffle to raise money for the Backpack Program in Henderson County. On Friday, September 21, many galleries in Flat Rock and Hendersonville will stay open late for the Third Friday Gallery Hop, a nice way to start your studio tour weekend.

Pastel artist Beverly Kies will participate in the Open Studio Tour by setting up her studio at Laurel Park Yoga with potter Mary Mason. “As a pastel artist most of my life, I still am surprised how little most people know about this medium, compared to the wet 2-D media,” Kies says. “I try to have my working studio set up so visitors can ask questions, see a work in progress and be able to actually see the materials, such as the pastel sticks, that we use.”

Potter Meghan Bernard will be opening the doors of her home to demonstrate her wheel-throwing techniques. She will also be hosting three other artists: printmaker and painter Liz Wiesel, pen and ink artist Kate Sea Barrett and painter Courtney Hoelscher, who is new to the tour. “We always get comments from our visitors that they had no idea there were so many artists in their own neighborhoods,” says Bernard. “It really helps to make a connection from the patrons to the makers. We have a lot of talent in Henderson County and by all working together we can really shine a bright light on it.”

For more information, including a 32-page guide booklet, visit hcost.org.