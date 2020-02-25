It’s Time to Show Off Those Adorable Pet Photos

You love them! We love them!

In honor of National Pet Month, we at The Laurel of Asheville celebrate pets in our May issue, with editorial about organizations, businesses and individuals who help keep our pets healthy, happy and at home with loving owners. Between now and then, we’re asking readers to help us celebrate pet love by participating in our 2020 Best Pet Photo Contest on Facebook throughout March.

Entry is simple. Reply to our post announcing the contest with a photo of your critter—fur, feathers, fins, spines, scales; we’re not picky. Likes on the actual post—not on shares—will be tallied to name first-, second- and third-place winning photographs.

And, thanks to generous sponsors, there are some fantastic prizes to be won. The first-place winner receives an original pet portrait (12” square or 11”x 14”) by Angela Alexander of NorthLight Studios in Asheville’s River Arts District (RAD). Angela was The Laurel’s Cover Artist in May, 2018, and, besides capturing beloved pets on canvas, is quite the animal lover. “I want my art to bring joy to the viewer when they see the likeness of their fur baby,” she says. “I also want my art to make a difference in the lives of homeless animals.” She donates art for silent auctions and earmarks proceeds from exhibits of her work to benefit local rescue groups. “I’m excited to see all of the wonderful photos that will be submitted for this contest,” she adds. “I’m sure many of the photos will inspire me.”

The owner of the pet with the second most Likes on the post will receive a giclée print by Lori Portka of the RAD’s Riverview Station. Lori’s joyful art celebrating nature and animals graced our cover in May, 2019.

The third-place winner receives an annual household pass to The North Carolina Arboretum. “With over 10 miles of hiking trails, The North Carolina Arboretum is a wonderful place for humans and their four-legged companions to get outside, exercise and enjoy the beauty of our natural world,” says Drake Fowler, deputy executive director of the Arboretum. “We are proud to support our Community Partner The Laurel of Asheville with its pet contest and provide its readers (and pets, too!) with an opportunity to enjoy the Arboretum year-round.”

Find the entry post pinned to the top of our Facebook page (The Laurel of Asheville) on Sunday, March 1. Deadline for voting on posts will be Tuesday, March 31. Winning photos will be featured in our May issue.