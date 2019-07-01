New Art Installation Added at Rumbling Bald Resort

Rumbling Bald Resort on Lake Lure has added an art installation in its fine dining room, The Gardens, and coffee house, the Bear’s Den, in an effort to connect members and visitors to local artists. “By offering our guests the art of our area, we hope to create a moment of clarity in a very noisy world,” says Jeff Geisler, managing director of business units at Rumbling Bald Resorts. “The Gardens and the Bear’s Den are places we’ve designed for our members and guests to enjoy a great meal and great conversation. With the art of WNC as a backdrop, we hope to create an atmosphere that helps folks disconnect from the rest of the world and just enjoy the moment with those around them.” The installation will be up through September.

The collection was curated by ceramicist Lucy Clark, co-owner and artist in residence at Brevard’s Artists @ Work Studio and Gallery. In addition to Clark’s pottery, the installation includes the acrylic and graphite work of Cathryn Cooper; collage and mixed media by McKenzie Keenan; painting and prints by Ann DerGara; photography by Jeff Miller and photography by Terry Ashley.

Ashley’s work combines macro images of plant life in the woods with micro images of that same plant under a microscope. “Besides generating a unique image, I hope this helps the viewer realize the complexity of plant life,” she says. “I am delighted to be part of this exhibit and have the opportunity to introduce the guests to a different way of looking at the plant world.”

Keenan’s abstracted works are inspired by the profile of Rumbling Bald Mountain. “These pieces, as part of the installation as a whole, bring nature and the feel of mountains right in to the rooms themselves,” she says. Cooper says she is honored to have two drawings in the exhibition, both featuring feathers she found while hiking. “The installation has a magnificently cohesive feel,” she says. “Lucy Clark has done a fine job of assembling artists and their work for the community there. I would like to think that the exhibition provides a multifaceted view of the beautiful place we call Western North Carolina. It is there for visitors to enjoy, echoing the surroundings of Lake Lure.”

Rumbling Bald Resort is located at 112 Mountains Boulevard in Lake Lure. For more information, visit RumblingBald.com.