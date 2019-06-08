NorthLight Studios Installation in Sotheby’s

Six painters from NorthLight Studios will be featured in an art installation at the office of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty through October. The public is invited to meet the artists at a reception on Thursday, June 13, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. “It’s an interesting space, and it was a thoughtful exercise to curate this exhibition,” says Wendy Whitson, artist/owner of NorthLight Studios. “The office for Premier Sotheby’s International Realty is set up much like a gallery, and the lighting is excellent. There are also furnishings, which help provide an ambiance of being in a home. Each artist has a distinct style, and this show proves that an eclectic collection of paintings truly can hang together very well.” The artists to be featured in the installation include Angela Alexander, Bill George, Bernadette St. Pierre-George, Nan Davis, Sandy Lear and Whitson.

The installation pays homage to Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s history as an auction house, which has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. “Our heritage with the auction house has been an important part of who we are, and it gives us the opportunity to provide our clients with unique experiences,” says Beatrix Masotti, managing broker in charge for Sotheby’s. “We want to share all that our community has to offer and to continue to support the arts.”