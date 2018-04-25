Penland Artists Dwell in Possibility

Through Sunday, May 13, the Penland Gallery will exhibit the work of 15 artists who will teach workshops at Penland School of Crafts in 2018. The show is titled I dwell in Possibility, after a poem by Emily Dickinson, and features works in a variety of mediums, including ceramic, glass, metal, painting, photography, printmaking and wood, with some of the works using multiple mediums.

A blurring of boundaries is part of the exhibit’s theme, a concept that viewers will see in the cast iron teapot by artist Frankie Flood. “I am interested in creating new and innovative, one-of-a-kind objects,” Flood says. “I believe every artist in this exhibition is also seeking to do this same thing by letting go of the restraints, but holding true to their history in order to see what the result might be.” Flood combines traditional craft with 3-dimensional printing, a hybrid practice he refers to as “digital craft.”

“Craft provides a rich landscape for experimentation, discovery and innovation,” Flood says. “Taking chances and exploring new territory and tangential areas of research leads to new discoveries that can change the trajectory of an artist’s work or influence a field of study for future generations.”

The Penland Gallery is located at 3135 Conley Ridge Road in Penland. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit penland.org/gallery or call 828.765.6211.