Pet Photos: A Lasting and Treasured Keepsake

April Johnson, owner of Asheville Pet Photography, knows the power of a lasting memento. “I remember meeting beautiful Maya and her family,” Johnson says. “I was honored to photograph Maya on one of her last good days. She stood with dignity and elegantly looked out over her property. With tears in my eyes as I looked through my lens, I knew that this family would truly treasure these photos of their beloved Maya.”

Pet photography is a collision of skill and passion for Johnson, who has a BFA in photography from the School of Visual Arts in New York. After a career as a corporate photographer in New York City and Florida, she moved to Asheville. The loss of her beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Remy, was the catalyst for Johnson to start Asheville Pet Photography.

The photographer also uses her skills for animal advocacy with Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue and the Asheville Humane Society. “My passion is undeniable for the relationships we have with our pets,” she says, “and I want to give people the opportunity to have a lasting and treasured keepsake. There is a pricelessness to preserving the memories of your pets through photography that you will treasure always. Please don’t wait.”

Asheville Pet Photography offers on-location photo sessions and studio sessions at 6356 Willow Road in Hendersonville. For more information, visit ashevillepetphotography.com or call Johnson at 828.230.3685.