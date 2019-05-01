Postcards From the Edge: A Traveling Exhibit

From April through July 2019, the Western Arts Agencies of North Carolina (WAANC) present the traveling art exhibit Postcards From the Edge. The show features approximately 80 postcard-sized paintings created and donated by area artists to raise awareness and funds in support of the mission of the eight participating arts councils.

“WAANC has been organizing traveling postcard exhibits for several years and they are always well-received,” says McDowell Arts Council Association executive director Susan Pyatt-Baker. “They are a way for arts councils to collaborate and support one another as well as to share with WNC the talented artists and creative strengths that are born from our individual communities.”

Postcards From the Edge will be on display at each arts council gallery for one month before traveling to the next venue. The framed pieces are nominally priced with sales revenue shared by the presenting arts councils and the Western Arts Agencies. Participating organizations are Madison County Arts Council, Burke Arts Council, Asheville Area Arts Council, Caldwell Arts Council, Iredell Arts Council, McDowell Arts Council, Swain Arts Center and Cherokee County Arts Council.

“Often, artists paint in large formats which typically have a correspondingly large price tag,” says Caldwell Arts Council administrative assistant Cathy McCoy. “To be able to purchase a small work by your favorite artist while supporting a greater arts entity is perfect.”

The works represent a variety of media, including oils, pastels, pen and ink, watercolors, photography, mixed media and fiber art. Despite their diminutive size, the pieces are created using much the same process as the artists’ larger works. Examples of pieces on display include painter Melissa Owen’s nature compositions featuring trees, pathways and tiny animals, and photographer Scott Davis’s works composed of multiple photographs printed as a single image with an added encaustic process. Both artists welcomed the opportunity to work in a four-by-six inch format.

“The focused detail of a small piece of art is very appealing to me,” says Davis. “The format draws the viewer in for a closer look at pieces that are more personal and versatile than larger formats that demand space.”

The mission of the WAANC is to strengthen the arts community in Western North Carolina through peer support, shared resources and collaborative programming. To accomplish this mission, the agencies work to provide services to member organizations, to provide programs that nurture arts administration professionals and to provide programs that support the work of local arts organizations.

“I’m excited to participate in Postcards From the Edge because I believe it’s important to support the WNC arts councils, along with the production and viewing of the arts in general,” says Owen. “In my observation, both the artist and the viewer are privileged to experience a shared level of many different emotions that only this kind of expression can bring.”

For more information, visit WNCTravelingPostcards.com.