QuickDraw: Art While You Watch

The annual WNC QuickDraw returns for its 18th year on Saturday, June 1, from 4:30–9:30 p.m. at Laurel Ridge Country Club in Waynesville. QuickDraw is a nonprofit, all-volunteer group of artists and the event, during which artists create works in a one-hour time frame, raises funds for art Luke Allsbrook, artist supplies in public schools and for college scholarships.

The evening includes a live auction preview social; talks by artists; the live-hour painting session, during which guests are free to stroll and chat with artists; and an auction featuring the one- hour fine art paintings and original creations by demo artists working in clay, wood, jewelry, glass, fiber, paints and mixed media.

Painter Joyce Schlapkohl has participated every year except one since the event began. She prepares for the event by practicing with a familiar subject that she likes in order to determine if she can finish within an hour. “Usually the first try is disappointing,” she says. “I work at speed and organization until I’m ‘fairly’ confident that I can do it.” She is amazed, she says, at the number of people who turn out each year for the event. “Although it is stressful, I would not want to miss participating and, hopefully, being successful in raising money for our art in the schools.”

Margaret Roberts began participating about 12 years ago as a favor to a friend. She helps facilitate the community collage that is part of each year’s event. She paints a background that guests will be able to glue torn pieces of painted watercolor paper onto. “I need to consider a subject that will encourage and not intimidate,” Roberts says. “I’ve done an aquarium, clothesline, garden—things that are familiar. It is so rewarding to watch guests become involved and start adding more pieces.” Contributors sign their names on the mat that surrounds the finished piece. “Sometimes it turns out so well that we will sell it,” says Roberts.

Since WNC QuickDraw began, organizers have funded $97,000 in teacher art supply grants and awarded $54,000 in college scholarships.