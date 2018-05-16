QuickDraw Challenge to Benefit Art in Schools

On Saturday, May 19, artists will gather at the Laurel Ridge Country Club at 4:30 p.m. to participate in Waynesville’s 17th annual QuickDraw, a “paintout” in which participants have one hour to complete a work of art. The completed works will be auctioned off to benefit classroom projects and college scholarships for art teachers. “Art is often given the shaft by the budget minders,” says Ann Vasilik, a returning artist who has participated in QuickDraw for the past 16 years. “But self expression in art is known to enrich children’s lives, improve their self esteem and be an outlet for emotions.”

While most participants will be painters, artists will also include those creating in clay, metal, stained glass, fabricated jewelry, textiles, fly fishing materials, fused glass, wax and wood. In addition to the live painting hour and auction, QuickDraw attendees can browse a student art gallery, enjoy live music and chat during a social break while artists mat and frame their work. After the festive live auction, artists and attendees will gather for dinner at the clubhouse.

The Waynesville QuickDraw is organized by the eponymous nonprofit group. Since 2001, QuickDraw has funded more than $87,000 in art teacher grants and $52,000 in scholarships, supporting more than 90,000 art projects in schools. “As a former high school art teacher in the North Carolina public schools, this fundraiser is particularly dear to my heart,” says Jo Ridge Kelley, another longtime veteran of the Waynesville QuickDraw. “QuickDraw has enabled our schools to provide a wonderful art experience to thousands of children over the years and statistics prove these experiences help performance in all subjects.”

The Laurel Country Club is located at 49 Cupp Lane in Waynesville. Tickets are $75 (advance sales only) and include dinner. For more information, visit wncquickdraw.com.