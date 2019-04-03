Rand Kramer earned an arts degree from the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore before embarking on a thirty-year career as a graphic designer in D.C. He moved to Asheville with his wife in 2017 to be part of the vibrant arts community here. Finding inspiration in Willem de Kooning’s expressionist paintings and in aspects of Robert Rauschenberg’s ‘combines’, Kramer works with many different mediums. “I enjoy working in oils, but I also experiment with house paint, plaster and recycled, found paper objects,” he says.

Kramer’s paintings are layered, each imbued with a sense of its history and evolution. “I like when people want to touch my paintings,” he says. “It means they’re responding to the visual and tactical texture and connecting with it.”

Kramer has worked in the River Arts District for a year and a half. “I admire so many of the artists here and have experienced a lot of support and camaraderie amongst them.” His work has expanded to local and national galleries, and paintings are available for purchase online.

Kramer’s studio is located at the Wedge Studios in the River Arts District. Learn more at RandKramerArt.com.