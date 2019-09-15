Spruce Pine Hosts Autumn Art Show

The first annual Spirits of Autumn: A Magical Gathering of Artists takes place Friday, September 20, from 12–7 p.m. (reception from 5–7 p.m.) and Saturday, September 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Arts Resource Center at Toe River Arts in Spruce Pine. The invitational show and sale features ten artists whose work reflects their love of Halloween and the fall season.

“Attendees will be surprised and delighted to find so many takes on art depicting autumn and Halloween and to have the opportunity to purchase items that are a bit different from what is commercially available,” says participating artist Dorann Nelson.

Nelson’s mixed media pieces provide humor and whimsy in the form of everything from flying pumpkins and paper dolls to monsters made of roots and branches. Other items include Valerie Beck’s blown glass Story Bowls depicting tales such as “The Raven” and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”; narrative folk paintings by C.R. “Pap Pap” Troxell; otherworldly photographs by True Kelly; and soft sculpture and needle felting by Sally Morgan Guérard.

“The show gives us an outlet for work that may be scary, whimsical, beautiful or bizarre,” says Guérard. “I believe our visitors will have as much fun viewing it as we did making it.”

Other participating artists are Lisa Gluckin, Louise Grenell, Beverley Carroll, Jan Williams Ritter and Judson Guérard.