By Emma Castleberry

When Biltmore announced Chihuly at Biltmore (p. 18), the estate-wide exhibit of Dale Chihuly’s massive glass sculptures, the regional art community rejoiced. The North Carolina Glass Center immediately gathered regional art leaders from studios, galleries, businesses, museums and nonprofits to plan a six-month celebration of WNC’s glass talent, both historical and contemporary: Summer of Glass. “WNC has deep roots in glass that have had a profound impact on the studio glass movement throughout the world,” says Denise Cook, executive director of the Toe River Arts Council. “Summer of Glass is an opportunity for us to come together to tell that story.”

From May through October, in conjunction with Chihuly at Biltmore, there will be a variety of major events and exhibits honoring glass art, including a kick-off event in the first weekend of June with the Downtown Asheville Arts District First Friday gallery stroll; the opening weekend of the history exhibit, North Carolina and the Studio Glass Movement, at 14 Riverside Drive in Asheville’s River Arts District; and four VIP weekends throughout the summer. These will include studio tours, hands-on opportunities, tickets to see Chihuly at Biltmore, and, in some cases, collector home visits. “The VIP Tour Experience is going to be amazing and memorable for our visitors,” says Sherry Masters, owner of Art Connections Tours.

Judson Guérard, a glass blower from Loafers Glory, says the region’s wealth of glass artists sometimes goes unnoticed. “We are spread over a fairly large area and tend to work individually or with only an assistant or two,” he says. “Summer of Glass is very important in creating a focal point not just for regional marketing but also for connecting the various strands of creative endeavor that comprise the contemporary glass movement.”

For more information about Summer of Glass, visit summerofglass.com