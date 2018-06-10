Trigger Warning Exhibit Explores Gun Violence

On Friday, June 15, Pink Dog Creative will open an exhibition titled Trigger Warning at the YMI Cultural Center. Trigger Warning features works exploring gun violence and its consequences. Last year, Asheville had seven homicides, a number that has already been surpassed in 2018. “Gun violence has a ripple effect, in that one bullet not only affects the family of the victim but also the entire community,” says participating artist Leene Hermann.

Anita Shwarts will be exhibiting “Grave Day,” a graphite drawing. “As a parent, I have been deeply touched by the school shootings,” she says. “I hope this piece refl ects my personal feelings, as well as how this has affected our children and the nation as a whole.”

A reception for Trigger Warning will be held at THE BLOCK off Biltmore on Friday, June 15, from 5–8 p.m. Through March of 2019, the exhibition will travel to a number of venues across Asheville, including Habitat Brewing, First Presbyterian Church and Pink Dog Creative. As part of their summer enrichment program, Pink Dog Creative artists will lead a workshop for children enabling them to address gun violence in a creative way. The results of the workshop will be displayed at the Arthur R. Edington Education & Career Center throughout the summer.

“My hope is that the exhibition continues the conversations recently started by the many children who have stood up as pillars of our community,” Shwarts says.

The YMI Cultural Center and THE BLOCK off Biltmore are located at 39 South Market Street in Asheville. For more information, contact Hedy Fischer by emailing hedy@pinkdog-creative.com.