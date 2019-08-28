Two Takes on Fabric at Henderson County Open Studio Tour

The Henderson County Open Studio Tour takes place Saturday and Sunday, September 21 and 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a preview party Thursday, September 19, from 4–7 p.m. at the Center for Art and Inspiration in Hendersonville. For the tour, more than 60 artists in 40 studios invite the public to experience their creative process and view and purchase their work.

“Some people come specifically to see a particular artist, but many more come for the fun of finding something they may not have seen before,” says fiber artist Kathleen Weir-West. “It’s the great art adventure!”

Working on a traditional hand loom,Weir-West designs and weaves fabric for women’s suits, jackets,tunics, vests and purses. Her pieces incorporate materials including various colors and textures of yarn,suede, metallic leathers, Chinese coins, carved jade and beads—all pulled together into harmonious new forms. The garments are constructed by seamstress Linda Handel. Weir-West will show the garments at the studio of painter Cynthia Wilson, alongside work by Wilson and three other painters.

“The tour is a much more intimate and relaxed setting than the art shows I’ve done for more than 30 years,”says Weir-West. “Visitors appreciate having more time to talk with the artists without the distractions of crowds and since most of my work is special order I love how the slower pace allows me to get to know what my customers want.”

Joan Lesikin takes a completely different approach to fabric at her Hendersonville studio, where she will show works from her Bodyscapes series depicting fabric as both a metaphor for landscape and a literal covering. Over the past 16 years, she has developed four iterations: single oil paintings; multi-panel oil paintings; shaped-framed paintings; and works on paper, including silkscreen, color pencil and mixed mediums.

“My primary inspiration for the Bodyscapes series came from a favorite childhood poem by Robert Louis Stevenson, ‘The Land of Counterpane’,” says Lesikin. “Instead of being the giant in control of his landscape from above, as the little boy sees himself in the poem, I saw a landscape created by the curves and crevices of the body beneath.”

Lesikin will offer a 45-minutedemonstration on the use of color pencils at 1 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. A Q & A session will follow.

“As a new artist in Hendersonville, I’m so looking forward to meeting and talking to people who support the visual arts here,” says Lesikin.