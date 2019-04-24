Waynesville’s Grace Church in the Mountains Presents Icons in Transformation Starting April 28

Waynesville’s Grace Church in the Mountains hosts the internationally acclaimed art exhibition Icons in Transformation from Sunday, April 28, through June 16. The exhibit showcases the work of Ludmila Pawlowska, a Russian émigré who found inspiration in the traditional spiritual icons of Orthodox monasteries. Pawlowska’s abstract impressionist paintings, which incorporate ancient icon methods and techniques, have toured cathedrals and museums throughout Europe and the US.

“Icons are often described as windows to the Divine,” says church member and exhibit coordinator Susan Williams. “Many of the works in this show contain elements that are three-dimensional and serve as metaphors for a breaking through of the holy or the Divine into our everyday world.”

Grace Church in the Mountains will host a variety of crosscultural and intergenerational opportunities alongside the exhibit, including a community gala, docent-led tours, lectures and workshops on topics including everything from musical meditation to icon writing. An artist’s reception will take place on Tuesday, April 30, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Most events are free and open to the public.

“We believe that the traditional and modern icons we will exhibit have the power to shift our spiritual orientation higher, and not just through the icons themselves,” says church member and exhibit coordinator Rob Viau. “Visual art is at the center of Icons in Transformation, but the complete program we are offering Waynesville and Western North Carolina will include divine music and chant, spiritual dance and lectures/presentations on the rich history of Christian art and spirituality.”

Grace Church in the Mountains is located at 394 North Haywood Street, Waynesville. Exhibit hours are Wednesdays, from 1–3 p.m., and Saturdays, from 3–5 p.m. For more information, visit GraceWaynesville.com or call 828.456.6029.