Wavy, Colorful Drunk Girl Art at Woolworth Walk

Through Tuesday, November 29, Woolworth Walk will feature Drunk Girl Art by Marilyn Sholin in the FW Gallery. A mixed media artist, Sholin creates custom artwork for breweries, bars, restaurants, coffee shops and liquor brands and also does custom commission work.

“Many years of hard work and experimentation finally resulted in a workflow that works for my art,” she says. “I have a love for photography, mixed media and acrylic paint with a dab of digital art. I take all of that and create one original. Once that is finished, it is professionally photographed to create a digital file that can be printed on many different substrates and gift and home items. The original is usually a commission or already sold by the time we are reproducing prints of it.”

Sholin’s fun, light-hearted art is characterized by color and movement. “It’s meant to make you smile and to be enjoyed as a unique conversation piece,” she says.

While her subject matter centers around beverages, her bold, wavy-lined style was inspired by reflections on the water of the Venetian canals in Italy. “After a few personal trips to Venice, I was reviewing my pictures and realized I had many images of the water reflections,” she says. “It came to me easily to replicate that look in my paintings. Some say it looks like my paintings are under water and others say they look like someone has been drinking. Either way I have a great deal of fun creating my wavy and curvy vibrant art.”

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.