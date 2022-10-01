Waynesville Hosts Church Street Art Show October 8

The 39th Annual Church Street Art and Craft Show will take place on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artisans will set up their booths along Main Street in Waynesville. “We are different from a lot of art and craft shows in that the show is strictly juried,” says show director Teresa Pennington. “From the beginning, our goal was to provide a market for professional artists and craftsmen and, in turn, introduce patrons to downtown Waynesville.”

The event began on Church Street nearly 40 years ago and quickly outgrew the small avenue. “The Church Street Art and Craft Show was the first show of its kind in Waynesville,” says Pennington. “No one had ever closed Main Street for an event. I think everyone assumed it could not be shut down for an art and craft show because it is a state-maintained highway, 276. The town officials asked the NCDOT and they agreed.”

Some artisans have participated in the show for many years, but every year new artisans are added to maintain variety and quality.

“Pottery, quilting, painting, jewelry made from a variety of metals, wood turning and leather works are some of the offerings by talented artisans from six states,” says Pennington. “New this year is an area especially for kids, at the top of Miller Street in the middle of Main.”

There will also be musical entertainment, with performances by Whitewater Bluegrass Company, The Foreign Landers, Ashgrove Garland Dancers, Green Valley Cloggers and Montreat Scottish Pipes and Drums.

Visitors will have the chance to enjoy the restaurants and bars in downtown Waynesville as well. “We have been told that Waynesville is the best kept secret in Western North Carolina,” says Pennington. “On one hand that is a good thing, we don’t want to attract the wrong kind of growth. On the other hand, we do want to share our many shops, galleries and restaurants that Waynesville has to offer.”

For more information, call Pennington at 828.452.9284 or email tpennart@gmail.com.