Weaverville Welcomes All to Art in Autumn

The Weaverville Business Association (WBA) presents the 13th Annual Art in Autumn on Saturday, September 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Main Street in Weaverville. The event, hosting more than 100 juried artists, is free and open to the public.

“Art in Autumn continues to have a reputation as one of the finest one-day art festivals in our region,” says Denby Dale, WBA administrator. “We always invite new artists every year in addition to the many fan favorites who have been showing up at the event for years.”

The show was originally conceived by a group of artisans and business owners in the Weaverville area who wanted to highlight the town’s hospitality and charm while featuring high-quality work of artists in the region. “They really had to seek out artists and convince them to take a chance on the concept,” Dale says. “Now the festival receives far more applicants than it can accommodate, enjoying a stellar reputation not just with the public but with the artists themselves.”

This will be Fian Arroyo’s third year bringing his fantasy and pop surreal watercolor and ink paintings to the festival. “I look forward to it because not only is there a great turnout and fun vibe to the event but I really do great in sales for a one-day show,” he says “It also is the best geographically located show for me because it is literally down the street from my house.”

Highlights include live music, specially designed posters and t-shirts for sale and a raffle to win items donated by participating artists. Artists will be juried to receive cash awards in several categories. Nikki Josheff, curator of Collections and Exhibitions for Southern Highland Craft Guild, will be this year’s judge. Area restaurants, breweries and bakeries will be open for business during the festival.

Find out more at VisitWeaverville.com. Parking is free at Weaverville Primary School and local church parking lots.